Chandigarh, September 23: In a shocking incident, a newly married woman was found hanging from a fan at Gurpal Nagar in Punjab's Ludhiana. Reports inform that the deceased's mother has alleged that her daughter was being harassed over dowry and accused her mother-in-law, husband, and his cousin for staging her murder as suicide. The deceased married the accused in July this year. Her mother claimed that the dowry harassment started soon after the marriage. A case has been registered under section 304B and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation in underway.

According to reports, the deceased's mother has alleged that her daughter's husband, identified as Lakshay, mother-in-law Poonam and a cousin of her husband, Mani were harassing the victim for dowry, reported the Tribune. She accused that they killed her and staged it off as a suicide. The victim's mother, who is also the complainant in the case, said that her daughter had talked to her over the phone few hours before her death, informed that she was being harassed and feared that the accused might kill her. Punjab: Ludhiana Woman Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Dowry Harassment.

She told the Hindustan Times, “On Sunday, around 3pm, my daughter spoke to me on the phone and said her in-laws and husband were torturing her and they might kill her. Three hours later, I received a phone call from her mother-in-law saying that her daughter had died by suicide." On her complaint, a case has been registered under section Sections 304B (dowry death), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the accused trio. Punjab: Man Booked for Abetting Suicide After His Girlfriend Allegedly Kills Herself in Hotel Room.

A similar incident was reported from Ludhiana in the end of August this year. A 28-year-old woman had died by suicide in Ludhiana over alleged dowry harassment. The police had recovered a suicide note wherein the woman had accused her husband and mother-in-law of harassment over dowry. The duo had been arrested.

