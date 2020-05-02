Punjab Police Officer Dragged On Car’s Bonnet by Rogue Motorist Violating COVID-19 Lockdown in Jalandhar; Watch Video

Cop Dragged on Car's Bonnet in Punjab (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jalandhar, May 2: While several reports of ill-treatment to police personnel are surfacing from across the country during the lockdown, a shocking incident has been reported from Punjab. A car driver dragged a policeman who was trying to stop him. The incident took place on Saturday morning when an on-duty police official tried to stop a car in Jalandhar. Catch All the Live News Updates Related to Coronavirus Pandemic in India and Other Parts of the World.

While the policeman was performing his duty, a four-wheeler was asked to stop as cops got suspicious over his movement during the coronavirus lockdown. The motorist, however, did not pay heed and continued to ride. The cop came in front of the car to stop the vehicle. Despite that, the driver did not stop and dragged the police officer up to a few meters. West Bengal Police and RAF Personnel Attacked in Tikiapara Area of Howrah While Enforcing Lockdown in Red Zone, Watch Videos.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH Punjab: A car driver drags a police officer on car's bonnet in Jalandhar, after the officer tried to stop the vehicle today, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/IZUuTHapsK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

Later, after seeing no escape, the driver stopped the car. According to reports, the police officer did not suffer any injuries. The accused was taken into custody. It is not yet known whether a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

In a similar incident from Maharashtra's Mumbai, a biker tried to drag a policeman who was trying to stop him for violating lockdown norms. The incident took place near P D'mello road on the Eastern Freeway near Dongri. In the incident, the police personnel suffered some minor injuries. The biker was taken into custody.