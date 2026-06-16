Punjab: Prisoner Booked After Viral Video Reel Alleging Jail Harassment Sparks Probe

A prisoner lodged at the Hoshiarpur Central Jail in Punjab has been booked after jail authorities allegedly recovered a mobile phone from his possession during a search initiated following the circulation of a viral video in which he accused jail officials of harassment and raised questions about the alleged availability of narcotics inside the prison.

The inmate, identified as Manna, a resident of Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district, had drawn attention after a video purportedly recorded from inside the jail surfaced on social media on June 14. In the clip, he levelled several allegations against jail staff, including claims of harassment, assault and demands for money. Punjab Shocker: RTI Activist Simranjit Singh Shot Dead Near Lovely Professional University in Phagwara.

Mobile Phone Recovered During Search

According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of Assistant Superintendent Jagwinder Kumar after jail authorities conducted a search operation in security zone-13, barrack number 5 of Central Jail Hoshiarpur.

During the search, officials allegedly recovered a mobile phone without a SIM card from Manna's possession. Police said the prisoner has been booked under relevant provisions of the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ludhiana Shocker: Retired Army Havildar Shoots Son Dead Over Objection to Second Marriage, Dies by Suicide in Punjab.

The action followed an inquiry launched by jail authorities after the video gained traction online. In the purported video, Manna alleged harassment by jail personnel, claimed money was being demanded from inmates and questioned the alleged presence of narcotics within the prison premises. He also accused some jail staff of assault.

Following the video's circulation, Central Jail Hoshiarpur Superintendent Satnam Singh had said an inquiry had been initiated and that action would be taken based on the findings.

According to the complaint cited by police, jail officials alleged that Manna threatened to harm himself using a silver wire that was already in his possession. Authorities further claimed that in the video, the inmate stated that he was in possession of narcotics. The allegations are now part of the ongoing investigation.

Police said the case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The incident has drawn attention to prison security and the use of mobile phones inside correctional facilities, particularly after the circulation of content allegedly recorded from within a high-security jail environment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).