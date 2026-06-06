FEROZEPUR: Seven people were killed and more than 10 others sustained injuries after a pick-up vehicle collided head-on with a truck near Ferozepur on Saturday morning, authorities confirmed. The accident occurred near Jangawala Mor on the busy Ferozepur-Fazilka highway. According to the local police, the pick-up vehicle was carrying approximately 25 passengers who were traveling from Jalalabad to Beas in the Amritsar district. Accident Caught on Camera in Firozabad: Man Killed After Parked Car Door Opens Suddenly, Bike Crashes Into It; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact of the collision left the pick-up vehicle severely damaged. Local residents and passersby rushed to the scene to assist in pulling victims out of the wreckage before emergency services arrived. First responders shifted the injured individuals to nearby civil hospitals, where several are currently receiving treatment. Medical officials noted that a few of the injured remain in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll could potentially rise. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Punjab: Three Killed, Two Hospitalized in Gas Leak at Machine Tool Factory.

The police have cordoned off the area and launched an official investigation into the exact cause of the crash. Preliminary reports suggest that low visibility or an attempted overtaking maneuver may have led to the collision, though authorities are still questioning witnesses and the truck driver to establish the sequence of events. Highway traffic on the Ferozepur-Fazilka stretch was briefly disrupted following the accident but has since been cleared by traffic management personnel. High-ranking district administration and police officials visited the spot to oversee the rescue operations and ensure prompt medical aid for the survivors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).