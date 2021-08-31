Hoshiarpur, August 31: In a shocking incident, a minor boy was allegedly sodomised by six men in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. The boy was reported to be sexually assaulted multiple times in the past. The incident took place in Chabbewal village of the district. The six accused have been booked by the police. The 10-year-old boy is a student of class four.

The matter surfaced as the boy fell ill. The mother of the victim said that her son had been ill for the past few months, reported The Tribune. The boy then narrated his ordeal to his mother. She approached the police and registered a complaint against the accused. The six accused have been identified as Sahil, Vishal, Hardeep Singh, Mohit, Baljinder and Puran Singh. Gurugram Shocker: Minor Boy Sodomised by 20-Year-Old Man; Accused Arrested.

Out of the six accused, five belong to Maili village, while Puran is a resident of Nagdipur. The accused also threatened the minor boy with dire consequences if he tells to anybody. A case has been registered against the accused under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the basis of the complaint by the boy's mother. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

In a similar incident, a six-year-old boy was sodomised by an unidentified miscreant in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on August 22. Reports inform that the incident took place in the Kondapalli village under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits when the boy went out to play. The matter surfaced the next day. A complaint was lodged by the family members of the six-year-old boy.

