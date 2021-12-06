Punjab, December 6: In yet another incident of crime against women, a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped by two men in Natt village near Sehnewal on Friday. The police arrested one accused, identified as Mujmil Hussain, while the other accused, the victim's neighbour, Amit Kumar, is still absconding.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, the victim was going to the factory where her mother worked, while on the way, her neighbour, Amit Kumar offered to give her a lift to the factory on his motorcycle. But the accused took her to a field instead of the factory and raped her there. Soon, a stranger, identified as Mujmil Hussain, who had turned up there after hearing her cries for help, instead of rescuing her, he too raped her. Hussain even filmed the act on his phone. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Gangraped by 5 Men in Dakshin Kannada District; Two Accused Arrested.

As per the reports, the victim, Amit Kumar dropped her near her house and fled. The victim shared her ordeal with her mother, who then filed a complaint at the police station. Kerala Rape Case: Gangrape Survivor Was Raped Again; Police Register Another FIR.

Acting on the complaint, the Police arrested Hussain while Amit Kumar is absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to catch Kumar. A case has been filed under Section 376-D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act has been registered against the two accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).