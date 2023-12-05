Chandigarh, December 5: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Punjab's Ferozepur district, with police registering a case against the accused, officials said on Tuesday.

The girl, stated to be a budding athlete, was out for a run on the evening of November 30 when the incident took place, a police officer said. The girl was intercepted by the youths from her village who allegedly forced her to consume an intoxicant and then raped her, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, who are on the run.