Chandigarh, October 28: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Punjab where a teen allegedly killed his grandparents over a property dispute. Reports inform that the incident took place in Samrala village of Ludhiana on Wednesday. Soon after the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. According to a report by TOI, the deceased included 72 years old man and his 70 years old wife. The 17-year-old accused, who is a student of the eleventh standard, has been booked for murder. Pune Shocker: Drunk Man Sets Sister on Fire in Aundh After Heated Argument Over Property.

As per details by cops, the grandparents of the accused lived at a separate place in Ludhiana District even though they had shared in the form of a room in the house. The cops said that the duo had come to the house, to see their room, when the accused shut the door from inside.

Upset by it, the accused took out an axe and inflicted repeated wounds on the elderly couple. He hit them on their faces till they died of severe injuries. Cops said that the incident came to light after people living in the neighbourhood heard the screams of the aged couple, They rushed to help but couldn’t do much as the boy didn’t stop.

