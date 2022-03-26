Ludhiana, March 26: In a shocking incident, an elderly man in Ludhiana allegedly raped his step-granddaughter. The accused has gone to Nepal for some work. He is unaware of the FIR and will return to India soon, said police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the incident came to light when the victim started complaining of a stomachache. She was rushed to the hospital where the on-duty doctors said that the minor girl has been raped. When asked, the survivor shared her ordeal. She said that her grandfather raped her 3 to 4 times and threatened not to speak of the incident. Chhattisgarh: 57-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping, Impregnating Nephew’s 16-Year-Old Daughter in Baloda Bazar.

As per the report, the victim has been living with her maternal grandparents for the past four years. The accused has been booked under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

