Punjab Shocker: Mob of 40 to 50 People, Including Family Members, Abduct Newlywed Woman From Court Premises in Patiala; Case Registered

Chandigarh, November 15: In a shocking incident in Punjab, a newly married woman was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight in Patiala. The incident took place on Tuesday, November 14, when the 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by a group of 40 to 50 people, including her family members.

According to a report in the Times of India, the abduction took place in broad daylight when the woman and her husband were entering the court premises. Police officials said the woman and her husband arrived at the court to record their statements and seek police protection. The couple, residents of Fatehgarh Sahib, had got married recently. Punjab Shocker: Three Members of Family Strangled to Death in Tarn Taran District, Probe Underway.

Cops said the couple had come to court to fulfil the legal formalities required for their protection request. An officer said that the perpetrators included women and family members of the woman. The alleged kidnapping took place as the woman's family had opposed the marriage.

However, the couple went ahead and tied the knot four days ago. After the abduction, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the lawyers' association has also strongly condemned the incident. They even expressed concerns over security breaches on the court premises.Punjab Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults Daughter-in-Law in Ludhiana, Wife Reveals Ordeal to Husband Who Advises Her To Remain Silent; Case Registered.

In a separate incident, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that a man living a "lustful and adulterous life" with a woman without divorcing his spouse cannot be called a "live-in-relationship". The single-judge bench of Justice Kuldeep Tiwari made the observation while dismissing the petition of a couple from Punjab who had sought protection of their lives and liberty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).