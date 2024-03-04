Chandigarh, March 4: The Punjab police recently arrested six women from Uganda and Tanzania for allegedly looting a Rajasthan-based businessman. Police officials said that the accused looted the victim at knifepoint in Phagwara after threatening to implicate him in a molestation case. The incident came to light after the victim lodged a complaint.

In his complaint, the victim said he was travelling on the Amritsar-Ludhiana national highway and had stopped at a dhaba in Maheru village on the night of Friday and Saturday, reports the Hindustan Times. At the same time, one of the six women asked him for a lift. The complainant drove the woman to her requested spot. Chandigarh: Court Convicts Punjab Man in Drugs-Linked Money Laundering Case.

Over there, he saw five other women waiting for them. He further said that the women allegedly threatened him with a knife and told him to hand over all his valuables. He also claimed that the women threatened to implicate him in a molestation case if he failed to give his valuables. Post this, the complainant handed over Rs 2,000 to them.

Later, he approached the police and lodged a complaint against them. Acting on the businessman's complaint, the police laid a trap and arrested all six women. An officer said that the accused were residing in paying guest accommodations in Maheru and Chaheru villages. All accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Chandigarh Shocker: Tailor Returning Home With His Monthly Salary Stabbed to Death During Robbery Bid in Mauli Jagran; Accused Arrested.

After arresting the accused, the police produced them before a court on Saturday, March 2, which sent the accused to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the embassies of the two countries of the arrested women are also being informed.

