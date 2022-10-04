Mohali, October 4: A shocking case has come to the fore where a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped, held hostage, and gang-raped by two youths in Bhagat Singh Nagar in Dera Bassi. The accused duo has been booked by the cops, reported The Tribune. Reportedly, the minor is studying in 10th standard at a school in Ludhiana.

As per the reports, the main accused has been identified as Sameer, while the other accused's identity has not been revealed. The minor girl had come in contact with the accused through the social networking site. Soon, they became friends. After a while, the accused asked her to meet him, to which the minor agreed. Following this, Sameer, along with his friend, visited her in Ludhiana and took her to a house. Later, the duo raped her there. Rajasthan Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping 19-Year-Old Mentally-Challenged Teenager in Alwar.

After this, they held her hostage and brought her to a rented house in Bhagat Singh Nagar where they used to beat and rape her. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused duo raped her multiple times. Telangana Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted in Sreepathipalli Village, Six Including Four Minors Arrested After Rape Video Goes Viral.

However, one day, she managed to escape when the suspects were not in the house. She raised an alarm, following which neighbours informed the police. The cops took cognizance immediately and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act against the duo. Cops later informed the victim’s family members and reunited her with them.

