Amritsar, September 19: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gangraped by five men in Punjab’s Amritsar district. All the five accused have been booked by the Punjab police. The three accused have been identified as Ravel Singh, Kulwant Singh and Pargat Singh. The incident took place on September 13 at Avan Wasao village under the jurisdiction of Bhindi Saida police station. The complaint was lodged into the matter on Friday, i.e. September 17. Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Live-In Partner And Three Others Booked.

The accused reportedly had a monetary dispute with the woman’s brother. According to a report published in The Tribune, the five accused barged into the rape survivor’s house on September 13 at around 7 pm. At the time of the incident, the woman was alone at her house. The accused demanded money from her. Punjab Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Ludhiana; Case Registered.

The five men then took turns to rape the woman. Reportedly, after committing the heinous crime, the accused fled from the spot when her condition deteriorated. The rape survivor narrated her ordeal to her family members. A case had been registered against the five accused under Sections 376-D and 451 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have started an investigation into the case and have launched a manhunt operation to nab the remaining two accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2021 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).