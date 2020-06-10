Punjab Shocker: Woman Stabs 6-Year-Old Son to Death For Wanting to Spend More Time With Grandparents, Attempts Suicide

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Stux/Pixabay)

Punjab, June 10: In a tragic incident, a woman attempted suicide after stabbing her 6-year-old son to death because she thought he loved his grandmother more than her. According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident occurred in the Shahkot town in Jalandhar. The woman identified as Kulwinder Kaur stayed with her in-laws and didn't share an amicable relationship with them.

Just before the crime, she had a tiff with her mother-in-law over some issue. She was furious that her son spends more time with his grandparents and is closer to his grandmother. Kulwinder got his son inside the room, then stabbed the minor until he died. Kerala Shocker: Mother Kills Toddler to Implicate Her Estranged Husband, Arrested.

On hearing his screams, his grandparents rushed to the room and they were shocked to see him lying in a pool of blood. Kulwinder, on the other hand, attempted to commit suicide by jumping off a building. She survived the fall, however, with minor injuries. As per police, Kulwinder's husband lived in Italy and a case of murder has been registered against the accused in Shakot police station.