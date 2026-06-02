Punjab Student Suicide: 17-Year-Old Girl Ends Life by Consuming Poisonous Substance in Amritsar Over INR 20,000 Fee Harassment

A 17-year-old girl has died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at her residence in Punjab's Amritsar following alleged constant harassment by her school management over unpaid fees. Local police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) for abetment to suicide, and a formal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragic death is currently underway.

The deceased student has been identified as Amjot Kaur Aulakh, a resident of Amritsar and a student at the Disciplined Disciple International School located in Fatehgarh Churian. According to family members, the teenager was under severe distress and faced persistent humiliation from the school authorities due to pending school fees amounting to INR 20,000. Firozabad Shocker: Dalit BSc Student Dies by Suicide After Caste-Based Assault in Uttar Pradesh.

According to details provided by the victim's family to the media, the pressure from the school administration had taken a heavy toll on the young student's mental health.

Sarabjeet Kaur, the maternal aunt of the deceased, stated that the student was explicitly summoned by the school authorities on May 22 regarding the outstanding dues. Later that same day, overwhelmed by the situation, the teenager allegedly consumed poison at her home. While further details regarding the sequence of events remain awaited, the family has raised serious questions about the actions taken by the school administration prior to the incident. Punjab: Charajit Channi Demands CBI Probe into Suicide by Gagandeep Randhawa.

The incident has triggered a sharp response from the state government. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains addressed the tragedy, assuring the public that rigorous legal action is being taken against those responsible.

“It is very sad news that a 17-year-old girl has committed suicide, in which she alleges that the school harassed her. It is due to various reasons like not paying fees or other reasons," Bains said in a video message shared on the social media platform X. "Taking it very seriously, we have registered an FIR for abetment to suicide and strictest action has been taken against the school authorities, plus whoever is involved."

Police officials have confirmed that the investigation is actively moving forward to review the school's conduct and verify the statements provided by the family.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTC News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).