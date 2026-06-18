Radhamohan Mishra Arrested: Pune Guru Accused of Forcing Woman To Drink Urine, Giving Electric Shocks and S*xual Abuse for 15 Years

A self-styled guru and seven of his associates, including six women, were arrested from a bungalow in Pune's Wagholi area after a 41-year-old woman accused him of s*xually exploiting and cheating her under the pretext of resolving her health, family and financial problems.

The accused, identified as 59-year-old Radhamohan Mishra, was arrested along with his associate Kanwal Nayan (58) and six women aides following a raid by the Pune City Crime Branch at a bungalow in Ubalenagar around 2 am on Wednesday. All eight accused have been remanded to police custody till June 20. The victim, an employee of a prominent company in Pune, lodged a complaint at Kharadi police station on Tuesday night.

Victim Alleges 15 Years of Abuse

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said, “The self-styled guru, Mishra, hails from Haryana. He was settled in Pune for the past eight years and ran the ashram from the bungalow.” Assam Horror: 10-Year-Old Girl Gangraped and Killed While Returning From School in Barpeta, 3 Arrested.

According to police, the victim also belongs to Haryana and comes from a family that had deep faith in the accused. Investigators said Mishra allegedly exploited that trust for years before she managed to escape and report the matter.

The CP told TOI, “Mishra, the arrested self-styled guru, claimed that he was a divine incarnation and subjected the victim to physical, s*xual and mental abuse for nearly 15 years. He allegedly repeatedly s*xually exploited her, forced her to drink his urine, administered electric shocks, compelled her to divorce her husband and transferred her property into his name.” Nagpur Viral Video: Man Accused of Forced Conversion Seen Reciting Verses As IAF Officer's Wife Pleads 'Chhodo Mujhe'.

Kumar added, “He also exploited the faith of her family members. He allegedly turned them against her and portrayed her as dishonest.”

Police Raid Leads to Arrests

Police said the woman eventually escaped from the bungalow, which functioned as an ashram, and revealed details of the alleged abuse to her family. The family then approached police, leading to immediate action.

“As soon as the complaint was registered, we raided the bungalow and arrested Mishra,” said Tejaswi Satpute, additional commissioner of police (crime).

A case has been registered under provisions related to s*xual assault, criminal conspiracy and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Hard Disks, Cash and Jewellery Recovered

During the raid, police recovered 19 hard disks, 12 laptops, a tablet, 11 mobile phones, DVDs, CDs, 23 pen drives, jewellery worth INR 15 lakh, cash worth INR 6.5 lakh and 10 bullets.

The CP said, “The guru called women to his bungalow with the promise of solving family, health and financial problems. He would then s*xually abuse them. As many as 19 hard disks, 12 laptops, a tablet, 11 cellphones, DVDs, CDs, 23 pen drives, jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh, Rs6.5 lakh and 10 bullets were recovered from the bungalow. We did not find any firearms.”

Police also revealed that an underground tunnel, allegedly intended as an escape route, was under construction at the property.

CCTV Surveillance and Blackmail Allegations

According to investigators, the complainant was kept under constant surveillance with CCTV cameras installed inside her room.

The Pune CP said, “The complainant reportedly wanted to marry and escape from Mishra’s influence. He arranged her marriage through a matrimonial website after imposing numerous conditions and allegedly instructed her to elope before the marriage, which damaged her relationship with her family. Mishra also demanded private videos of the woman and her husband. He used them to blackmail her. Eventually, he forced her to separate from her husband. The victim finally broke the CCTV cameras and escaped from the bungalow.”

Police said Mishra has followers across several north Indian states and Maharashtra, and further investigation is underway to identify other possible victims and examine the digital evidence seized from the bungalow.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).