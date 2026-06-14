Raghu Ram Clarifies Viral Roadies Audition Video Involving Abhijeet Dipke Is Fake; Cockroach Janta Party Founder Reacts

Television personality and former MTV Roadies judge Raghu Ram has publicly debunked a viral social media video claiming he forcefully evicted and verbally abused political satirist and Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke during an old audition for the reality show. Taking to his personal social media accounts, Ram clarified that the trending footage is completely fabricated and that he has never met Dipke. The online clarification prompted a lighthearted response from Dipke, confirming that he was never a participant on the show.

Raghu Ram Dismisses Abhijeet Dipke's Viral 'Roadies Video'

The controversy erupted after an old, highly intense MTV Roadies audition tape resurfaced and began circulating widely on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. In the snippet, Ram is seen losing his temper at an unnamed contestant, aggressively shouting, "Nazar mat aaiyo aaj ke baad mujhe never in your life" (Don't you ever show your face to me again in your life). The contestant is seen attempting to defend himself, asking, "Sir galti to bataiye" (Sir, at least tell me my mistake). Is the Viral Roadies Audition Video Really of Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke?

Raghu Ram Debunks Viral Roadies Audition Video Said To Be of Abhijeet Dipke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu)

Internet users quickly began sharing the archival clip with captions falsely asserting that the rejected contestant was a young Abhijeet Dipke. Addressing the rumours directly in a newly uploaded video post, Ram explicitly questioned the motives of those spreading the misinformation. "Mujhe bataya ja raha hai ki mera ek purana Roadies ka interview hai jisme main gussa kar raha hoon, kisi pe bharak raha hoon, dhakke maar ke kisi ko bahar nikal raha hoon, wo trend ho raha aajkal," Ram said. "Aur log keh rahe hain ki ye Cockroach Janata Party ke founder Abhijeet Dipke ka interview hai," he added. (I am being told that an old Roadies interview of mine where I am getting angry, snapping at someone, and pushing someone out is trending these days. And people are saying that this is the interview of Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke.)

Labelling the claims as entirely fake, Ram clarified, "Main use (Abhijeet Dipke) se kabhi mila hi nahi" (I have never even met him). Ram closed his statement by mocking the individuals trying to discredit Dipke's online movement, adding, "Kitni fatti hai tumhari cockroachon se yar. Jhuth bol ke tum uski baat ko katne ki koshih kroge? tumhare pas bolne ke liye kuch bhi nahi hai, literally?" (How terrified are you guys of cockroaches? Are you trying to counter his points by lying? Do you literally have nothing else to say?)

Abhijeet Dipke Reacts to Viral Raghu Ram Roadies Audition Rumours

Abhijeet Dipke reacts to viral Raghu Ram roadies audition rumours (Photo Credits: Instagram/instaraghu)

Abhijeet Dipke Responds to Viral Rumours

Shortly after Ram's public clarification, Abhijeet Dipke joined the conversation online to laugh off the mix-up. Responding directly to Ram’s post, the satirist noted that the timeline of the audition clip made the rumours logistically impossible. "I was in school back then," Dipke wrote, highlighting the vast age gap between the years the classic Roadies seasons aired and his own youth. The viral hoax targeting Dipke comes amid the explosive, nationwide growth of his digital initiative, the "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP). Founded by Dipke in May 2026, the movement began as a sharp satirical response to controversial public remarks where certain youth and student activists were compared to "cockroaches" and "parasites". Cockroach Janta Party To Release Education Manifesto Demanding Resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Turning the intended insult into a political parody tool, Dipke launched the CJP online to give a voice to unemployed and frustrated young citizens. The movement quickly turned into an overnight internet phenomenon, gathering millions of social media followers within days. In recent weeks, the CJP has shifted from purely online memes into organised, peaceful demonstrations advocating for structural educational reforms and strict student safeguards following high-profile competitive exam controversies across India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Raghu Ram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).