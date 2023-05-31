Mumbai, May 31: Rahul Gandhi arrived in the United States on Tuesday to begin a three-city visit where he would meet MPs and engage with the Indian diaspora. However, he had to wait for immigration clearance at the airport in San Francisco for a few hours. Several passengers who were flying on the same aircraft as him were spotted taking photographs with him while he was in queue.

Rahul Gandhi reportedly told people, "I am a common man," when asked why he was waiting in queue. "I like it. I am no longer an MP", he added. Rahul Gandhi in San Francisco: The Way Muslims Are Feeling Attacked in India, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and Tribals Have Similar Feelings, Says Congress Leader (Watch Video).

"After a 16-hour flight, waited another 2 hours at San Francisco airport for immigration with Rahul Gandhi, who was besieged with selfie requests by other passengers in the queue", Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty wrote on Twitter along with a couple of pictures of Gandhi waiting at the airport.

After a 16 hour flight, waited another 2 hours at San Francisco airport for immigration with @RahulGandhi, who was beseiged with selfie requests by other passenegers in the queue.#RGinUS . pic.twitter.com/Luoyz1EF35 — Praveen Chakravarty (@pravchak) May 30, 2023

Notably, the former Congress president sought a regular passport after giving up the old diplomatic one that had been given to him while he was a member of Parliament. Gandhi was found guilty and given a two-year term by a Gujarat court in a defamation case involving his statement about the "Modi surname" in March of this year, which resulted in his disqualification as an MP. Rahul Gandhi Heckled by Khalistanis in US, 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised To Disturb Event (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi is on a week-long visit to the US, where he will meet with politicians and engage with members of the Indian diaspora. He will end his journey on June 4 with a public event in New York. The conversation would happen in New York's Javits Centre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).