Rajasthan Allows Opening of Restaurants, Eateries For Take-Away And Home Delivery Orders, Car Showrooms, Electric Shops Can Also Open Amid Lockdown

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 13: The Rajasthan government, headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday allowed the opening of restaurants, eateries, dhabas on highways, shops of hardware, building material, AC, cooler, television, electric material and automobile sale outlets amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Restaurants and eateries, however, can open only for take-away and home delivery orders.

"All shops shall necessarily maintain safety precaution norms prescribed for workplace as per previous guidelines issued i.e. social distancing, wearing masks, not selling a customer who is not wearing a mask, frequent sanitisation etc," Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary said. Rajasthan Records Four More COVID-19 Deaths; Toll Increases to 121.

Rajasthan Allows Opening of Restaurants, Eateries And Other shops:

Restaurants, eateries, mithai shops (for take away/home delivery only), all dhabas on highways, hardware, building material, AC, Cooler, TV, Electronic, Electric Material& electronic repair shops and automobile sale outlets may open: Rajasthan Govt pic.twitter.com/UTBocd9RGQ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

The state government has also announced relaxation in regulations for real estate developers. The Rajasthan Real Estate Regulatory Authority issued an order extending the deadline of projects having valid RERA registration before March 19, 2020, by one year. It also waived the fees for this extended period. However, the standard fee prescribed by the order issued by RERA on August 16, 2019, will have to be paid, a statement said.

Rajasthan recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 121, while the number of cases increased to 4,328 after 202 people tested positive for the infection, according to the state health department.