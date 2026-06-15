Rajasthan Dust Storm: Massive Sandstorm Engulfs Churu, Reduces Visibility to Near Zero and Disrupts Highway Traffic (Watch Videos)

A massive dust storm swept through Rajasthan’s Churu district on Monday, severely disrupting highway traffic as visibility plummeted to near-zero conditions. Strong, gusty winds engulfed the region, throwing thick clouds of dust across major transit stretches and forcing vehicles to a standstill.

The severe weather event is part of a broader shift in the region's atmospheric conditions. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) meteorological centre in Jaipur reported that an active western disturbance (an extra-tropical storm bringing sudden rain), combined with moisture drawing in from the Arabian Sea, has been driving these turbulent conditions across Rajasthan over the last 48 hours. Dust Storm in Thane and Navi Mumbai: Panic As Strong Winds Hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Netizens Share ‘Scary’ Videos.

The weather system has already triggered scattered light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and dust storms in several other districts. Impacted regions include Ajmer, Kota, Tonk, Dausa, and Chittorgarh in eastern Rajasthan, alongside isolated showers in western pockets of the state.

While the immediate impact caused severe traffic delays and hazardous driving conditions on Monday, weather officials note that this system marks the beginning of a seasonal shift. How To Survive Dust Storm? Tips To Stay Safe in a Sandstorm and Reduce Their Impact on Your Health.

Churu Dust Storm Disrupts Traffic in Rajasthan

A short while ago, a monstrous wall of dust swallowed the skyline in Churu, Rajasthan, India. pic.twitter.com/LBdOHBvI9B — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 15, 2026

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A storm kicks up a wall of dust in Shekhawati, this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/iSKehnC11Q — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 15, 2026

VIDEO | Rajasthan: A dust storm reduced visibility to near zero on a highway in Churu, severely affecting traffic movement. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JmYtaM0BqN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026

According to the IMD, pre-monsoon activities are forecast to intensify significantly starting June 16. The weather office expects a surge in thunderstorms, lightning, and widespread gusty winds. While these systems carry localized disruption like dust storms, the subsequent scattered rainfall is anticipated to provide much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity that has gripped the state.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).