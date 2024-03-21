Jaipur, March 21: A young couple and their three children were burnt alive when a fire broke out due to an LPG gas leak in their house while changing cylinders here on Thursday, police said. The fire engulfed their rented room in Vishwakarma police station area of Jaipur and none of them could escape, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when Rajesh Yadav (25) was changing the gas cylinder, SHO Rajendra Kumar said. Gas was leaking from the cylinder and suddenly a fire broke out, he said. Cylinder Blast in Hyderabad: Gas Cylinder Explodes at Tiffin Centre in Vanasthalipuram, CCTV Video Surfaces.

The SHO said said Yadav, his wife Rubi (24), their daughters Ishu (7), Khushamani (4) and son Dilkhush (2) were present in the room and none of them could come out. All of them were burnt alive, he added.

The SHO said the family were staying in one of the rooms in a residential building that had 17-18 rooms in total. Yadav, a native of Motihari, Bihar, was working in a factory and had been living there for the last four months, the officer said. No other room was damaged in the incident, he said. Gas Cylinder Explosion in Jaipur: One Killed As LPG Blast Leads to Massive Blaze in Near Vidhyadhar Nagar Mandir Circle; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police said that fire department doused the flames and the mortal remains were shifted to the mortuary of a hospital. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

"The news of the untimely demise of 5 civilians due to the massive fire at Vishwakarma in Jaipur is heart-wrenching. I pray to God to give place to the departed souls at his feet and strength to the family members to bear this tragedy and speedy recovery of the injured," Sharma said in a post on X.