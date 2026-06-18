Rajasthan: Influencer, Lover Held After Husband’s Body Found in Water Tank; Instagram Link Under Probe

Rajasthan Police have arrested a social media influencer and her alleged lover in connection with the murder of her husband in Barmer district, alleging that the crime was the result of a pre-planned conspiracy. Investigators claim the victim was lured, intoxicated and later dumped in a water tank, where he died.

The case came to light on June 4 after the body of 42-year-old Tejaram was discovered inside a water tank in a field near Malpura Phanta. Following the discovery, the victim's brother accused Tejaram's wife, Netal, and her alleged lover, Gumansingh, of being involved in the killing. Jodhpur Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Allegedly Falling From Toy Train, Coming Under Its Wheels in Rajasthan.

Body Found in Water Tank Sparks Investigation

According to the complaint filed by Tejaram's brother, Mahesharam, Gumansingh, a taxi driver from Mithra village, was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with Netal.

Mahesharam alleged that Tejaram had become aware of the relationship, leading to tensions within the family. He suspected that the two had conspired to kill his brother and dispose of the body in a secluded water tank. Police subsequently registered a case and launched an investigation. Rajasthan Shocker: Couple Ends Life by Suicide After Husband Loses INR 5 Lakh on Online Gaming App.

Investigators said technical evidence, witness statements and other material helped establish the sequence of events. Barmer DSP Ramesh Kumar Sharma said the accused were produced before a court. Netal was sent to judicial custody, while Gumansingh was remanded to two days of police custody for further questioning.

According to police, the investigation later revealed that Netal, a mother of four, had around 42,000 followers on Instagram and was known locally as a social media influencer. Investigators said she came into contact with Gumansingh through Instagram before meeting him in person. Their acquaintance allegedly developed into a relationship.

How the Alleged Murder Plot Unfolded

Police said Tejaram worked at a construction site in Jalore district and frequently stayed away from home due to work commitments. According to investigators, disputes began after Tejaram learned about the alleged relationship and warned his wife to stay away from Gumansingh. Police allege that Netal and Gumansingh then planned to eliminate him.

As part of the alleged conspiracy, Netal reportedly called her husband on June 2 and told him she was leaving home because she was fed up with him. She then switched off her phone. Concerned and unable to contact his wife, Tejaram reportedly left Jalore in search of her.

According to police, Tejaram later contacted Gumansingh, who allegedly asked him to come to Dhorimanna in Barmer so they could search for Netal together. Investigators allege that when Tejaram arrived on the evening of June 2, Gumansingh gained his trust and served him a large amount of alcohol.

After Tejaram became heavily intoxicated, police claim Gumansingh drove him to a field near Malpura Phanta, about 30 kilometres from Dhorimanna. There, investigators allege, Tejaram was thrown into a water tank while unconscious, resulting in his death by drowning. Police further alleged that the accused discarded the victim's mobile phone and bag near the tank before leaving the scene.

The investigation took a significant turn after the owner of the field discovered the body and informed authorities. During the probe led by DSP Ramesh Kumar Sharma, officers recovered Tejaram's switched-off mobile phone.

Police said that after charging the device, investigators found missed calls and call records that helped reconstruct the victim's final movements. Using call detail records and technical analysis, police said they pieced together the alleged conspiracy and arrested both accused. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).