Jaipur, July 23: Amid the Rajasthan political crisis, a local court in Jaipur on Thursday directed the Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate the role of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and his associates in the alleged Rs 884 Crore 'Sanjivini Credit Cooperative Society' scam.

The Rajasthan's SOG has been investigating the 'Sanjivini Credit Cooperative Society' scam since 2019. As per the new development, the SOG has claimed to find that some money was allegedly transferred to companies owned by Shekhawat, his wife, and others. However, their roles were never investigated. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Writes to PM Narendra Modi Over 'Attempts to Destabilise Elected Government Through Horse-Trading'.

Sanjivini Credit Cooperative Society, which opened in 2008, offered high interest rates on deposits. Later, the cooperative society allegedly duped depositors by siphoning the money under fake loans.

The new development comes amid the political crisis in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had accused Shekhawat and others of allegedly trying to topple the state government. The SOG is currently probing the case and had sent a subpoena to the Union Minister under Section 160 of the CrPC in connection with the audiotape case. Shekhawat had earlier denied the allegations and said he is open to a probe.

