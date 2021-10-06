Jaipur, October 6: In a shocking incident, a man drowned in Pushkar lake in Rajasthan while performing the last rites of his mother. According to the report, the incident took place on Tuesday. Report informs that two of the deceased's other family members were rescued by the locals. The body of deceased, identified as Gamana Ghasi, was recovered from the lake. The police have reportedly sent his body for post-mortem and a case has been registered in this regard. Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Downs in Pool At a Farmhouse in Maidan Garhi.

According to a report by the Times of India, Ghasi was a resident of Mundara village in Pali district and had came to perform the last rites of his mother in Pushkar lake when the incident took place. His family members and relatives had also came along with him. They were reportedly bathing in the lake and went deep inside it. Following which they drowned prompting the locals to jump into the lake to rescue them. Two family members of the deceased were saved, however Ghasi could not be rescued. Rishikesh: 3 Washed Away While Swimming in Ganga.

The police reached the incident spot. Police reportedly said that more than 20 members of the family who had came to Pushkar in a bus to perform the last rites. Divers were deployed to find Ghasi's dead body. The deceased's body was recovered from the lake after an hour. His body has been reportedly sent for post-mortem and reports are awaited

