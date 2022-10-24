Mumbai, October 24: In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan's Jaipur, a 65-year-old man fell from a gypsy while on a jungle safari at the Ranthambore National Park. The incident took place on Saturday when the safari turned into a nightmare for a family when the elderly person fell from the gypsy. As per reports, the incident took place due to rash driving. The person identified as Kishalay Dutta 65) sustained injuries to head and spinal cord.

According to reports, the incident took place when Dutta loss his balance and fell from the vehicle while the driver was reversing the gypsy at a high speed. Reports also said that the Dutta fell between other moving vehicles when they were trying to take U-turns to get a better view of a tiger which was 40 metres away. Tigresses at Tadoba Tiger Reserve Using Sex As 'Weapon' To Protect Cubs; Indulging in ‘Fake Mating’ With Male Tigers To Prevent Attacks on Offsprings.

Speaking to the Times of India, Dutta's son-in-law Abhro Gupta said, "I came to Ranthambore with a lot of expectation. However, because of the rash driving the entire experience went for a toss. My father-in-law fell from the jeep at the time of the tiger sighting. All the jeep drivers were competing with each other on who will see the tiger first." He further added, "The moment there is a movement of a tiger, they reverse their vehicles at high speed and follow the tiger. My father-in-law fell from the jeep in this process, when he was trying to view the tiger."

Gupta also faced financial setback due to the mishap. After the incident, he said that they will go to Delhi AIIMS for a check-up and then will be heading home, thereby cancelling their trip. from there take a flight to Bagdogra after cancelling the train tickets. "We are at loss of all sorts," he said. On the request of the gypsy's driver and the guide, Gupta withdrew the complaint which he had filed against the park's authorities. Leopard Attack: Farmer Mauled to Death by Big Cat While Sleeping in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Third Incident Since August.

Talking about the national park's safety measures, a source said, "It's high time the forest department reviewed the roster system which inbreeds incompetence. It is a service industry and the security and safety of clients should be the utmost priority. Also, strict rules should be enforced." Meanwhile, the forest department has banned the vehicle until further orders. Ranthambore DFO Sangram Singh said, "We are investigating the matter and the driver and the vehicle are banned till the probe is completed."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2022 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).