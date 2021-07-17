Jaipur, July 17: In a shocking incident, a man in Rajasthan allegedly murdered his uncle after he found out that the man had illicit with his wife. Reports inform that the 28-year-old accused, identified as Kartik Meena, hailed from Ramganj Mandi town of Kota in Rajasthan. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place on Wednesday night. The accused was sent to jail under judicial custody for allegedly murdering his uncle on Friday.

The report further informs that the deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Meena, a 30-year-old resident of Haimalkhedi under Ramganj Mandi police station of Kota. The man, who was murdered, worked in a local factory there. According to the TOI report, the body was recovered with injuries on the head, neck, and face from a deserted plot in Ramganj Mandi town on Thursday. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman, Brother-In-Law Held For Killing Her Son To Hide Illicit Affair.

Following the incident, the Kota Police launched an investigation into the matter and cracked it within hours. The cops gathered information from the locals who said that Kartik was last seen with the deceased on Wednesday. The clues given by the villagers led to Kartik's arrest. The TOI report informs that the co-accused in the murder, the younger brother of the key accused, is yet to be nabbed.

