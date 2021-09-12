Jaipur, September 12: Days after an obscene video of RPS officer Hiralal Saini indulging in sexual gestures with a woman constable in swimming pool during the presence of her minor son went viral, another clip of the same incident has surfaced. According to a report by Hindi news daily, One India Hindi, the new video Saini, who worked as circle officer of Ajmer's Bewar, can be seen engaging in obscene activities with the six-year-old son of the woman constable.RPS Officer Hiralal Saini Arrested After Video Showing Him Engaging in Sexual Gestures With Woman Constable in Swimming Pool Goes Viral.

The duo have already been suspended after their obscene clip started doing the rounds and a departmental probe was ordered. Saini, who claimed that the video is doctored, was arrested by the SOG team's child pornography unit arrested him from a Udaipur resort on Thursday after the video, where the officer is seen engaging in sexual activities with the lady constable of the Jaipur Commissionerate openly in the swimming pool in presence of a minor child, went viral. Child Porn Racket: UP Techie Sells Child Pornography Through Instagram to Make Quick Money After He Lost His Job Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Arrested.

Viral Clips Show Hiralal Saini Engagaing In Obscene Activities With Minor Boy:

Hate to be posting this but I want this woman arrested. She's a constable with @PoliceRajasthan While they've arrested DSP she's having sex with in front of her own child, she's roaming free despite being more guilty here. She performs oral sex on her child 😢 ARREST HER PLEASE pic.twitter.com/BLgN4j1WlN — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 11, 2021

Reports inform that that the husband of lady constable had filed a case against the officer and his wife at the Chitawa police station in Nagaur district in this regard. He claimed that the constable had uploaded the obscene video on July 13. The complainant got married to the woman constable in 2001. The couple has a six-year-old son who was seen in the viral video of the constable and RPS officer.

