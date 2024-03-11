Jaipur, March 11: After consuming glass fragments late on Thursday night, a prisoner at Ajmer Central Jail had surgery at JLN Hospital on Friday. Parmeshwar, 30, a Kishangarh, Rajasthan native and rape offender, took the action because he claimed to be tormented by his fellow inmates. However, the administration stated that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Prameshwar has spent the previous two years and ten months in prison after being found guilty of raping a minor and receiving a life sentence. Heart Attack 'Kills' Prisoner in UP Jail: Undertrial Prisoner Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Pratapgarh Prison, Family Alleges Murder.

He complained of excruciating stomach discomfort upon admission, according to JLN Hospital doctors. However, it was later discovered that he had consumed glass fragments. Prameshwar allegedly claimed to want to commit himself because he was being tormented by other prisoners on a daily basis, according to reports. US: Two Inmates, Including Man Accused of Killing Four People Escape From Philadelphia Prison.

The prisoner was rushed to JLN Hospital when it was discovered that he had consumed glass fragments. The prisoner was heard screaming due to stomach ache by a cop. We have initiated an inquiry in the matter. We would send the prisoner for therapy once he is fully recovered, jail superintendent R Anteshwar told TOI. Previously, after fighting with jail guards in February this year, a prisoner who had been transferred from Jaipur jail was discovered dead outside his cell. Suman Maliwal, the jail superintendent, was moved, and a court investigation was mandated in the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).