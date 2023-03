Jaipur, Mar 25: Light to moderate rains triggered by a western disturbance were recorded in parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, 35 mm rains were received in Rajgarh of Alwar, 34 mm in Buhana of Jhunjhunu, 19 mm in Jhunjhunu, 16 mm in Paota of Jaipur, 17 mm in Taranagar of Churu, while several other places recorded rains below 17 mm till Saturday morning since Friday.

Hailstorm hit Sriganganagar district during this period. The department had predicted light rain at some places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur divisions on Saturday.