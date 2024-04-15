Jaipur, April 14: Seven people, including two kids, aged 4 and 7 years old, were burnt alive as their car caught fire after hitting a truck on the Churu-Salasar state highway in Rajasthan's Churu on Sunday, police said.

The family was returning after offering their prayers at Salasar Balaji temple, said SHO Subhash Bikaraniya. He said that police rushed to the sport after receiving information and called the fire brigade, which doused the fire. Car Accident Caught on Camera in Nagaur: Uncontrolled SUV Ploughs Into Religious Procession in Rajasthan, Several People Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The deceased were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city and identified as Neelam Goyal, Ashutosh Goyal, Manju Bindal, Hardik Bindal, Swati Bindal, Diksha and a four-year-old kid. Rajasthan Road Accident: Two Killed As Motorcycles Collide Head-On in Baran.

Rajasthan Road Accident:

#Accident in Sikar #Rajasthan. A car hit a truck from behind and caught fire. 7 people in the car were burnt to death. They were also residents of #Meerut (UP) and had gone to visit Salasar Balaji. The deceased were relatives of former #BJP MLA from Meerut Satyaprakash Agarwal. pic.twitter.com/0pFnjMSiQQ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 14, 2024

Another Video #Tragic accident in Sikar, #Rajasthan! 7 people from #UttarPradesh' #Meerut burnt alive in a car. All the people had gone to visit Salasar Balaji. https://t.co/cFgEGfhUvi pic.twitter.com/U0v3tUZVAr — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 14, 2024

The car had a gas kit while the truck was loaded with cotton. While the bodies were being taken out, a half-burnt mobile was found. The officials took out its SIM and put it in another phone which rang soon after, with the woman on the other side saying that she had called her mother who was returning from Salasar Balaji. This helped the police to identify the deceased.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2024 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).