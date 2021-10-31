Kota, October 31: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by five men in Rajasthan's Kota district. All the accused are neighbours of the victim. The incident took place on Friday morning in Surya Nagar under the Udhyog Nagar police station area. The deceased was identified as Shashi Bhumlia. The victim was beaten to death by the neighbours after he allegedly hurled abuses at them in an inebriated condition. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Beaten to Death By Two Sons In Barmer District; Accused Arrested.

All the five accused have been arrested by Friday evening. They have been identified as Rakesh, Akash Narwal, Vishal Narwal, Shekhar and Ranjit. According to a report published in The Times of India, Bhumlia's wife Reena lodged a complaint against the accused.

In the complaint, she alleged that her husband had a heated argument with Pintu on Friday morning. After the argument, Pintu, along with three brothers-in-law and a neighbour, allegedly barged into the victim's house and thrashed him badly. Bhumlia was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Hanswa Village.

All the five accused were Booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC). On the same day, they were arrested by the police. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after postmortem. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

