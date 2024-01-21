Kota January 21: A 40-year-old man died of suspected excessive consumption of alcohol in a village here on Sunday, police said. The man was brought to a community health centre in Sultanpur around 9 pm on Saturday when his health deteriorated after excessive consumption of liquor, SHO Sanjay Meena said citing information received from staff at the hospital. Rajasthan Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped by Her Uncle Who Came to Attend Marriage Function in Tonk, Arrested

After primary medical care, doctors referred him to MBS Hospital in Kota where he died during treatment early on Sunday morning, he said. The reason behind the death would be clear only after investigation and postmortem report, the officer said. The deceased man was identified as Shivraj Meena of Toran village in Sultanpur police station area in Kota. His family members are yet to file a report in the matter, he said.

As per initial inquiry, the man was an alcohol addict and had consumed a heavy quantity on Saturday noon that led to the deterioration of his health, he said. The SHO refuted local media reports that the man was a farmer and died of cold while watering his crops at night.