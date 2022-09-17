Dausa, September 17: Crimes against women continue to rise. In another shocking incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly raped his 70-year-old neighbour on Friday evening in a village under Rajasthan ’s Dausa district. Local media reported that the woman was lying on a cot with her grandson in the house when the incident happened.

According to a report in Times Now, Basava police reached the spot after the incident was reported and the woman was taken to the Government Hospital Bandikui .

On Friday evening, the 70-year-old woman was lying on a cot with her eight-year-old grandson around 6 pm when the neighbouring youth entered the house and forcibly took the woman to the kitchen and committed the said crime. Dehradun Shocker: Teen Girl Dies by Suicide After Mother Doesn’t Cook Her Favourite Food

During this, the woman's husband had gone out to graze the cattle and the daughter-in-law was busy cutting millet. Hyderabad Shocker: Swiggy Delivery Executive Stabs Cook to Death After Fight Over Delayed Order

The crime came to light after the husband returned home and saw the woman in a bloodied state. The matter was reported to Basava police.

Police said that they reached the spot on receiving the information and the woman was brought to the Government Hospital Bandikui for treatment.

The condition of the woman is currently unstable and the doctors are treating her. The woman's husband has filed a rape case against the young man and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Though locals said that the youth was in a drunken state when he committed the crime, police say that only after investigating the matter, it will be known whether the rape was done under the influence of alcohol or not.

The doctor who was treating the elderly woman said that there are wounds in the private part of the woman after which she was referred to a better hospital in Jaipur.

