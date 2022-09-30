Alwar, September 30: Rajasthan police have booked 8 youths for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl and extorting Rs. 50,000 from her by blackmailing her. The 16-year-old victim is a resident of the Kishangarh Bas police station area. The accused are absconding and teams have been formed to nab them, said police.

As per the report published in India Today, the accused started blackmailing the minor when they obtained private pictures of her and threatened to make them public if she does not pay Rs. 50,000. On December 31, 2021, the main accused identified as Sahil called the minor and told her that he is in possession of some private pictures of her and that if she doesn't come, they will make it public. When the victim reached the spot, eight men forcefully stripped her, sexually abused her, and filmed the act. Delhi Shocker: 12-Year-Old Minor Boy Gang-Raped in Seelampur; Rod Inserted in Private Parts.

Later, the accused started extorting money from the minor and also sexually assaulted her multiple times. Reportedly, the accused collected Rs. 50,000 from the minor between April and June this year. However, the accused shared the video on local social media groups when the girl failed to pay more money. Following the incident, a complaint was registered by the brother of the minor girl on Wednesday. Kolkata Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped Near Sealdah Station; Four Arrested.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, cops booked all accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2022 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).