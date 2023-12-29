Jaipur, December 29: A woman from Bikaner, Rajasthan, was brutally killed on December 25 by a man named Sameer Khan. The victim, a former Congress councillor, hired the accused as a driver. Khan cut the woman's throat and then made an attempt at suicide. It was eventually discovered, though, that the accused had staged his suicide right after the crime in order to avoid being apprehended by the authorities.

Lakshmi Purohit, a former councillor, owns a beauty salon close to her home. Media reports state that on Monday evening, December 25, Lakshmi had left the house, saying to be heading to the temple, but she never came back. Rajasthan Shocker: Jodhpur Man Shoots Woman Dead For Refusing to Marry, Kills Himself Later.

Rajesh Purohit, the woman's husband, reported a missing complaint in the matter to the police station the same night. Meanwhile, the woman's corpse was found on Ganganagar Road. Police called Rajesh Purohit to help them identify the woman. Later on, it was determined that it was Lakshmi's body. The deceased woman's husband filed a complaint in the case and named Sameer Khan as a suspect. Purohit claimed that Khan used to keep watch on Lakshmi in the past and even wanted to marry her.

According to the police investigation, Sameer Khan knew 47-year-old Lakshmi since he had been her driver six years ago. Lakshmi's spouse, Rajesh Purohit, is employed in the Department of Education had bought a car and employed Sameer Khan as a driver. Everything was reportedly fine at first, but later on, Purohit began to receive complaints about his bad attitude. He was thus fired from the job six years ago. Rajasthan Horror: 23-Year-Old Woman Burnt Alive by Man in Sikar District After She Refuses His Marriage Proposal.

Sameer Khan, nevertheless, thereafter began to intimidate and harass the family. He used to go to their residence and act inappropriately towards them. Additionally, he used to threaten to kidnap his wife, claimed Rajesh Purohit. It was discovered during the police investigation that Sameer had called Lakshmi to Urmul Circle, where they had a disagreement about something. He then led Lakshmi to RCP Colony, a deserted location. He allegedly killed the victim there and threw her body afterwards.

