Bharatpur, September 21: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his mother by pushing her from the second floor of their house. The incident took place in Beena Narayan Gate Gurudwara locality in Bharatpur town of Rajasthan on September 19. The accused son, identified as Sher Singh alias Sheru, killed his mother Hukami Bai after she asked him to stay away from alcohol. He is currently absconding. Rajasthan: Chased by 'Enemies', Runaway Couple Threatens to Commit Suicide in Video.

According to a report by Times of India, the police said that Sheru was addicted to alcohol and his family had been asking him to quit drinking. On the evening on September 19, a heated argument broke out between Sheru and his wife Roma over his drinking habit. When Hukmai Bai intervened and asked his son to stay away from alcohol, he allegedly her from the second floor of their house. Rajasthan Couple Targetted by Goons in Bharatpur, Girl Thrashed And Abused; Video Goes Viral.

"The woman asked him not to drink. The verbal argument took an ugly turn when Sheru pushed his mother from the second floor," a police officer was quoted as saying. Hukmai Bai was rushed to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. "As per doctors the woman received fatal head injuries and some fractures," the officer said. Yesterday, her body was handed over to her family.

The police registered a case and are looking for Sheru. "We have registered a case of murder against the accused. We have constituted a team to arrest him," the cop said. Further investigation is underway.

