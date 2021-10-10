Barmer, October 10: A man allegedly killed his wife in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The incident took place on September 26, but the accused was arrested on Saturday. The man murdered his wife by strangulating her to remarry and to have a son. The accused has been identified as Shera Ram. After strangulating her wife, the .accused cooked up a story that his family was attacked by unknown people.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Ram was arrested on Saturday after his daughter told the police that he had beaten her mother and her with sticks and later strangulated her mother. The accused attacked his wife and daughter at their home in Batadu Rampura village of the district. Pune Man Kills Wife by Strangulating Her With Rope at Their Residence in Nigdi, Arrested.

A complaint was filed by Ram’s brother on September 27. In the complaint, the accused’s brother had claimed that his brother’s family was attacked. He mentioned that Rama and his niece had to rush to a hospital while his sister-in-law Saraswati had been strangulated to death. Haryana Shocker: Man Smothers Wife and Kids to Death, Later Kills Self in Palwal; Probe Launched.

After getting discharged from the hospital, the accused’s 11-year-old daughter, Durga, revealed the truth. Notably, Ram admitted himself to a hospital in Jodhpur, claiming that he sustained injuries on the head. He was arrested a day after getting discharged from the Jodhpur hospital. The couple got married 13 years ago and had a daughter.

“Shera Ram wanted to remarry for a son but could not do so because of his wife. He attacked Saraswati at night, which woke Durga up. She came to rescue her mother when Shera Ram pushed her, and she fell from the stairs,” reported the media house quoting Barmer SP Anand Sharma as saying. He further added that the accused staged the entire incident as a case of loot by scattering things in the house. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

