Jaipur, February 11: A gang-rape case has been lodged against Mahendra Mevada, the chairperson of the Sirohi Municipal Council in Rajasthan, and the former municipal council Commissioner, Mahendra Choudhary. They are accused of sexually assaulting nearly 20 women under the pretense of offering employment in Anganwadi.

According to a report in India Today, the incident surfaced when a woman from Pali district reported to the police that she and around 20 other women were enticed with job opportunities. The woman alleges that the accused recorded the sexual assaults, later using the footage to blackmail the victims for money, demanding Rs five lakh each. Mumbai Shocker: Man Lures Minor Girl Playing Near Her House With Food, Rapes Her in Malwani; Arrested.

The complainant, along with other women, had traveled to Sirohi several months ago to work in Anganwadi. They were provided accommodation and meals by the accused. The woman further claimed that the food served to them contained sedatives, leading to their sexual assault. Hyderabad: Influencer Arrested For Rape on Marriage Lure, Dowry Harassment.

Upon regaining consciousness, the women confronted the accused, who confessed to deceiving them for their own benefit. The accused also reportedly coerced the women into engaging in physical relationships as per their demands.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paras Choudhary, mentioned that the women had previously lodged a false complaint. However, following a petition by eight women, the Rajasthan High Court has now ordered the registration of a case.

Investigations into the allegations are currently underway.

