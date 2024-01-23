Jaipur, January 23: In a shocking incident, a Hindi teacher of a government-run school allegedly raped and killed an eleventh grade student in Barmer district of Rajasthan. Following the murder, he disposed of the girl's body in a water storage tank at her residence in order to evade arrest. The incident came to light on Sunday evening, January 21 after the victim's family members discovered her body inside the water tank. An investigation has been launched into the matter and efforts are on to nab the accused, said police.

The horrific incident took place on Saturday night, when the girl was alone at home with her brother and an elderly grandmother, reported Times of India. The accused identified as Prahalad Ram entered the girl's house during the time when several members of her family were away attending a wedding. Finding the girl alone, he raped her. When she resisted and tried to raise an alarm, the accused killed her and dumped the body in the water storage tank. Rajasthan Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped by Her Uncle Who Came to Attend Marriage Function in Tonk, Arrested.

The family of the 17-year-old student lodged an FIR with the police following the discovery of the body. The family alleged that the accused Prahalad had engaged in inappropriate behaviour with the victim, involving molestation, and had been coercing her to engage in illicit relations over the past few days. Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped for 10 Days in Ajmer.

The family had reportedly complained to the community seniors about the matter. After a day or two gap, Prahalad resumed his inappropriate behaviour and did not pay heed to anyone. According to the family, the accused entered the house in midnight, when almost the entire family had gone to attend the wedding function and committed the heinous crime.

