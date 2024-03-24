Jaipur, March 24: A 20-year-old man and a woman (19), who studied together at a coaching centre here, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by consuming poison, police said. Chomu Station House Officer Pradeep Sharma said Jatin Sain and Ankita Yadav were found unconscious in a car in the town.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital but couldn't be saved, he said, said prima facie, they died by suicide after consuming poison. Rajasthan Shocker: Depressed Over Husband’s Death, Woman Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Canal in Kota.

"According to preliminary information, they both were residents of Jaipur and studied together at a coaching centre. Their family members have been informed and their bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem," he added.