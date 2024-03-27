Jaipur, March 27: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman, identified as Maya Pareek, has been arrested for the murder of her two-and-a-half-year-old niece in Churu district of Rajasthan. Pareek was reportedly upset with her brother, the father of the child, for preventing her from meeting her boyfriend.

TOI reported that the crime occurred on Monday morning when Pareek allegedly threw the child into a water tank and closed the lid. After the child’s death, Pareek concealed the body in a plastic bag and hid it in a haystack. Budaun-Like Double Murder in Prayagraj: Two Children Brutally Beaten to Death by 'Mentally-Challenged' Aunt, Accused Absconding.

The police recovered the body from Pareek’s residence in the evening and registered a murder case against her. Circle Inspector Dilip Singh confirmed that Pareek has been taken into custody. “She was produced in court and remanded in police custody for three days,” he stated. Celebratory Firing in Uttar Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Dalit Boy Dies of Gunshot Wound During Firing at Marriage Function in Pratapgarh.

The crime was captured on a CCTV camera. Following a postmortem examination, the child’s body was returned to the family. The investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, a woman killed her two nephews aged 4 and 5 years in the trans-Yamuna Hargarh village, under the Meja police station area last week. The 35-year-old woman bludgeoned the children with a wooden plank while they slept and then escaped from the scene, police said.

Earlier, locals had told the police that the woman was mentally upset after her separation from her husband, and often used to fight with her sister-in-law, with whom she used to live.

