Bhilwara, October 16: A 25-year-old woman on Friday lodged a complaint alleging that she was gangraped by at least five people late on Thursday evening. According to her, she was raped at a private hotel in Subash Nagar police station area in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. She said she was called there on pretext of sanitation work. Though police are skeptical, they registered an FIR and conducting an investigation. Rajasthan Youth ‘Bathed’ in Urine, Paraded With Garland of Shoes for Eve-Teasing in Bhilwara.

In her complaint, the woman said she was called by some people who told her that there was some sanitation work in the hotel ahead of Diwali. "She said that after she went to the hotel she was served some soft drink with alcohol in it. Thereafter, five persons overpowered her and raped her," Pushpa Kasotia, Station House Officer (SHO), Subash Nagar police station, was quoted by Times of India as saying. Rajasthan Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Alwar.

One of the accused could be a staffer of the hotel because the woman said that one person among them was wearing the uniform of the hotel. "The woman stated that she had only gone to the hotel to earn some money by doing the cleaning and sanitation work. Her section 164 CrPC statements would be recorded on Saturday," the SHO added.

According to the police, the case appeared to be a little dicey. "The woman has also stated that she has no idea about the accused who raped her and they were all strangers to her. There are some unanswered questions," an officer was quoted as saying.

