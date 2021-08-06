Jaipur, August 6: A youth in Rajasthan's Jaipur had a tragic death after his bluetooth headphone device exploded while he was talking to someone on a phone call. According to a report by Times Now, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Nagar, a resident of Udaipuria village in Chaumu area of Jaipur. As per details by the doctors, it appears the youth suffered cardiac arrest after the wireless gadget exploded.

The report adds that the youth was speaking on the phone and was using his Bluetooth earphones. During the call, the wireless device exploded, leaving the youth unconscious. Reports inform that Rakesh sustained severe injuries on his ears due to the explosion, following which he was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. Mobile Phone Explodes While Charging in Gujarat, 17-Year-Old Girl Killed.

While speaking about the youth's death, Dr LN Rundla said that this is the first case in the country where a person has died of cardiac arrest following the explosion of a Bluetooth device. He added that the youth died during treatment at the hospital.

A similar incident was reported from Uttarakhand's Haridwar in the month of June where a 38-year-old government employee died after his Bluetooth earphone device exploded. The officer was posted at Kumbh Mela as an assistant accountant and had lost his life due to the explosion.

