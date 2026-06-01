Rajdhani Express Delay Costs Couple Kerala Flight; Railways Ordered To Pay INR 69,001 Compensation

Nearly nine years after a delayed Rajdhani Express journey caused a Rajasthan couple to miss their flight to Kerala, the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld an order directing the Railways to pay compensation of INR 69,001 for financial losses, mental harassment and related expenses.

A bench comprising Judicial Member Nirmal Singh Medtwal and Member Karuna Jain dismissed an appeal filed by the West Central Railway and affirmed the August 2023 order of the district consumer commission in favour of Kota residents Anil Kumar Rana and Anita Rana.

The commission observed that the Railways had accepted the full fare for the journey and was expected to provide the promised service. Due to the unexplained delay, the couple missed their connecting flight from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, resulting in significant financial loss. Indian Railways Ordered To Pay INR 20,000 Compensation After Passengers With Confirmed Berths Forced To Travel Standing.

What Happened?

According to case records, the couple had booked Air India economy-class tickets worth INR 33,929 for a Delhi-to-Thiruvananthapuram flight scheduled on December 17, 2017. To reach Delhi in time, they booked seats on the Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (Train No. 12431), which was scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 12:40 pm.

However, the train reportedly reached Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 4:50 pm, more than four hours behind schedule. By the time the couple arrived at the airport, they had missed their flight. ‘98 Stations, 8 Vande Bharat Trains’: Indian Railways Transforming Bihar Under PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Informs Parliament (Watch Videos).

They were forced to spend the night at the airport and purchase fresh tickets for the following day at a cost of INR 72,930, significantly higher than the original fare.

Commission Rejects Railways' Defence

The Railways argued that train delays can occur due to operational, technical and safety-related reasons and contended that passengers should have made alternative arrangements after learning about the delay.

The state commission rejected these arguments, noting that the Railways failed to provide convincing documentary evidence explaining the exact reason for the prolonged delay.

The bench observed that delays may be justified in exceptional situations such as accidents, terrorism, floods or earthquakes, but such circumstances must be supported by evidence. In this case, no such proof was produced.

The commission also held that passengers reasonably rely on railway schedules while planning connecting flights and other important commitments.

Compensation Awarded

The district consumer commission had awarded the following compensation:

INR 39,001 towards additional airfare incurred by the couple

INR 20,000 for mental agony and harassment

INR 5,000 towards hotel expenses

INR 5,000 as litigation costs

The total compensation awarded amounted to INR 69,001, apart from applicable interest on the airfare component.

Why the Ruling Matters

The judgment is significant for railway passengers who plan onward travel, including connecting flights, business meetings, medical appointments or examinations. The ruling reinforces that public transport authorities can be held accountable when unexplained delays result in foreseeable financial losses and inconvenience for passengers.

Related Case: NCDRC Orders Fresh Compensation Calculation in Stolen Laptop Dispute

In a separate railway consumer dispute, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered a fresh calculation of compensation in a case involving the theft of a government-issued laptop during a train journey.

A bench led by NCDRC President Justice A P Sahi observed that lower consumer forums had adopted an erroneous approach while assessing the value of the loss. The commission partly allowed the revision petition filed by Kamlesh Kumar Gupta and remanded the matter to the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for recalculation of compensation based on available evidence.

The NCDRC directed both parties to appear before the state commission in Raipur on May 6, 2026, for further proceedings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).