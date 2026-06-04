Rajesh Exports Chairman Rajesh Mehta Barred by SEBI From Trading Company Shares Amid Financial Irregularities Probe

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Rajesh Exports Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Mehta from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in the company's securities as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the Bengaluru-based gold and jewellery exporter. The interim order follows findings from a forensic review that raised concerns over the company's financial reporting and disclosure practices.

SEBI has also directed Rajesh Exports to cooperate fully with investigators and forensic auditors as the regulator examines the company's books, transactions, and disclosures. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 4, 2026: Aurobindo Pharma, BHEL and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Allegations of Revenue Inflation

According to SEBI's interim order, the regulator has identified what it describes as large-scale discrepancies in Rajesh Exports' financial statements over multiple years. The regulator alleges that the company may have substantially overstated its revenues through transactions involving overseas entities that could not be adequately verified.

Reuters reported that SEBI's findings point to approximately ₹15.15 lakh crore ($158 billion) in allegedly misrepresented revenue figures, making it one of the most significant accounting-related investigations currently underway in India's corporate sector. SEBI Cracks Down on Finfluencer Pump-and-dump Network; Warns Retail Investors Against Social Media Stock Tips.

Questions Over Fund Flows and Disclosures

The market regulator's order also highlights concerns regarding the movement of funds and related-party transactions. Investigators are examining whether company funds were routed through personal accounts and whether certain transactions were properly disclosed to shareholders and regulators.

SEBI has instructed the company to ensure that future financial statements and disclosures present a "true and fair" picture of its operations, including details of related-party dealings and fund movements.

Regulatory Restrictions Imposed

Pending completion of the investigation, Rajesh Mehta has been restrained from trading in Rajesh Exports securities. The regulator has also ordered a fresh forensic audit and directed the company to provide all documents and explanations sought by investigators.

The interim nature of the order means the investigation remains ongoing, and SEBI's findings have not yet been conclusively determined through final proceedings. Rajesh Exports will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations as the regulatory process continues.

Market Impact

The regulatory action comes at a challenging period for Rajesh Exports, whose shares have faced sustained pressure amid concerns over the company's financial performance and corporate governance. Investors are closely monitoring developments as the investigation progresses.

Rajesh Exports is one of India's largest gold jewellery manufacturers and exporters, with operations spanning refining, manufacturing, and retailing. The company has long been a significant player in the global gold value chain.

Background

SEBI, India's securities market regulator, is responsible for protecting investor interests and ensuring transparency in capital markets. The latest action against Rajesh Mehta forms part of the regulator's broader efforts to strengthen corporate governance standards and address potential financial misstatements by listed companies.

The outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for Rajesh Exports, its management, and investors. For now, SEBI's interim order signals heightened regulatory scrutiny as authorities seek to determine the full extent of the alleged irregularities and whether any securities laws were violated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Line), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).