Rajkot Seals Borders With Ahmedabad Due to COVID-19, Movement of Vehicles, Except Ambulances, Banned

Police checking vehicles during lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

Rajkot, May 7: Movement of people between Gujarat's Rajkot and Ahmedabad cities have been banned by the authorities. Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, Rajkot Collector Remya Mohan said no vehicles, except for ambulances, will be allowed to go to Ahmedabad and vice versa. The move is seen as a preventive measure as Ahmedabad has reported 75 percent of total coronavirus cases in Gujarat. Gujarat: After Ahmedabad, Surat to Shut Vegetable Shops From May 9 to 14 to Contain Spread of COVID-19.

"We have put a ban on travelling between Rajkot to Ahmadabad and vice versa due to COVID-19. No vehicle will be allowed to travel between these two cities except ambulances and medical van," Remya Mohan said. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat stands at 6,625, including 396 deaths - second-highest in the country after Maharashtra. Ahmedabad: All Shops to Remain Closed From May 7-15, Only Milk and Medicine Stores Exempted.

Of the total 6,625 corona cases in Gujarat, Ahmedabad leads with 4,735. Till date, 298 of the total 396 corona deaths are in Ahmedabad alone (almost 75%), followed by 33 in Surat, 31 in Vadodara, 6 in Anand and 5 each in Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar. On Wednesday, the state capital reported 291 of the 380 new cases, followed by Surat 31, Vadodara 16, Banaskantha 15, Botad 7, Bhavnagar 6, Gandhinagar 4, Panchmahals, Dahod and Mahisagar 2 each and Anand, Kheda and Sabarkantha one each.

Of 28 patients who died on Wednesday, Ahmedabad had the highest 25 casualties. On Wednesday, of the 119 patients discharged, maximum 74 were from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat 32, Vadodara 6, Botad 2 and Anand, Dang, Gandhinagar, Mahesana and Valsad one each. Of the total, 70 were males and 49 females.