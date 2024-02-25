Rajkot, February 25: Recalling his enduring association with Rajkot during a public rally on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 22 years ago he was elected MLA from the city while emphasizing that he has done his best to live up to the trust of the people of Rajkot. Addressing a public rally in Rajkot, PM Modi said that exactly 22 years ago on February 15, he took the oath as the MLA of Rajkot.

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support, he said,"Rajkot will always have a very special place in my heart. Exactly 22 years back it was the people of this city who put their faith in me, giving me my first-ever electoral win. On 25 February I took oath for the first time as Rajkot MLA. I can see that generations have changed but affection for Modi is beyond any age limit," PM Modi said. PM Narendra Modi Virtually Lays Foundation Stone of 13 Critical Care Projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Narendra Modi Addressing Public Rally in Rajkot

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public event in Rajkot. He says, "Several people from other states are also connected to today's event (in Rajkot) through video conference, I welcome them all...Today with this one program (in Rajkot) several projects… pic.twitter.com/fJ3c5keMtm — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

#WATCH | Gujarat: At a public event in Rajkot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the spiritual grandeur of the submerged ‘ancient city of Dwarka’. He says, "...Today was my fortune that I went deep into the sea and got an opportunity to do darshan of submerged ‘ancient… pic.twitter.com/9wmnGzweWx — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi shared the video of his filing an election nomination for the first time in 2002, exactly 22 years ago on February 24. PM Modi said it is a happy coincidence that he is in Gujarat for two days and will attend a programme in Rajkot -- from where he contested the first election of his life.

"Rajkot will always have a very special place in my heart. It was the people of this city who put their faith in me, giving me my first-ever electoral win. Since then, I have always worked to do justice to the aspirations of the Janta Janardan. It's also a happy coincidence that I will be in Gujarat today and tomorrow, and one of the programmes is being held in Rajkot, from where 5 AIIMS will be dedicated to the nation," the Prime Minister posted on Saturday.

It was on February 25, 2002, that Narendra Modi took oath as an MLA after winning the by-election from the Rajkot II seat on February 24, 2002 Apologizing for the delay in today's programme, the Prime Minister talked about his activities in Dwaraka earlier during the day where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of many development works including Sudarsan Setu. He once again narrated his divine experience of offering prayer at the submerged holy city of Dwarka. Mann Ki Baat 2024: Social Media Helps Youth in Showcasing Their Skills and Talents, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Reading the archaeological and religious text fills us with wonder about Dwarka. Today I got an opportunity to see that holy scene with my own eyes and I could touch the holy remains. I offered prayers and offered 'Mor-Pankh' there. It is difficult to describe that feeling", said the Prime Minister, still overcome with emotions from the experience.

"In those depths, I was wondering about the glorious past of India. When I came out, I came out carrying the blessings of Bhagwan Krishna as well as the inspiration of Dwarka", the Prime Minister said. "This gave a new strength and energy to my resolution of 'Vikas aur Virasat'. A divine belief has become associated with my goal for Viksit Bharat", he added.

Reflecting on the government's approach, the Prime Minister mentioned a shift from concentrating development programs solely in New Delhi to reaching every corner of the nation The Prime Minister also acknowledged the virtual presence of Hon'ble Governors and Chief Ministers of States, Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies and Union Ministers and thanked them.

The Prime Minister recalled the time when all key development programs were carried out in New Delhi alone and highlighted that the present government changed the trend and took the Government of India to every corner of the nation. "Today's organization in Rajkot is proof of this belief", PM Modi said, underlining that the dedication and foundation stone laying ceremony is taking place in multiple locations in the country as it takes forward a new tradition.

Recalling the inauguration of educational institutions of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Visakhapatnam and IIS Kanpur from a program in Jammu, Prime Minister Modi said that today marks the inauguration of AIIMS Rajkot, AIIMS Raebareli, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Bathinda and AIIMS Kalyani.

"The developing India is getting work done at a fast pace, especially when you look at these 5 AIIMS", PM Modi added. Noting the development projects of today worth more than Rs 48,000 crores, the Prime Minister mentioned the New Mundra-Panipat pipeline commissioned to transport crude oil from the Gujarat coast to Indian Oil's refinery in Panipat in Haryana. He also mentioned projects related to roads, railways, electricity, health and education.

"AIIMS Rajkot is now dedicated to the nation after the inauguration of the International Airport", the Prime Minister said, congratulating the people of Rajkot and Saurashtra. He also conveyed his best wishes to citizens of all cities where AIIMS is being inaugurated today. "Today marks a historic occasion not just for Rajkot but the entire nation", Prime Minister Modi said, highlighting that Rajkot today presents a glimpse of the desired levels of health facilities in Viksit Bharat. He pointed out that the nation had only one AIIMS for 50 years of independence, that too in Delhi.

He added that even though only seven AIIMS were commissioned during the seven decades of independence, some of them couldn't be completed. "In the last 10 days, the nation has witnessed the foundation stone laying and inauguration of seven new AIIMS", the Prime Minister remarked, highlighting that the present government has accomplished things at a faster pace than what was done in the last 70 years, thereby taking the country on the path of development.

He also mentioned laying the foundation stone and dedicating more than 200 health infrastructure projects including medical colleges, satellite centers of multi-speciality hospitals and centers for the treatment of worrying ailments.