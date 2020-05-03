Rajnath Singh Condoles Death of Security Personnel in Handwara Encounter, Says ‘India Will Never Forget Their Bravery and Courage’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo Credit: File)

New Delhi, May 3: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, May 3, paid tributes to martyrs who have lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The Union Minister said that India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of martyrs and will never forget their bravery and courage. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Among 4 Army Personnel, 1 J&K Police Sub-Inspector Martyred in Handwara Encounter; Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces.

"The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," Singh said. Operation Melahura: 3 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces During Encounter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tweet:

I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2020

Five security personnel, including a Colonel and a Major, lost their lives during more than 12 hours operation to neutralise terrorists in Handwara. In the incident, two terrorists were also killed.