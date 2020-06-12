Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gasti and Iranna Kadadi Elected Unopposed to Upper House From Karnataka

News IANS| Jun 12, 2020 07:29 PM IST
HD Deve Gowda and Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo Credit: PTI/PIB)

Bengaluru, June 12: Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and ruling BJP's grassroot cadres Ashok Gasti and Iranna Kadadi have been declared elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed, a poll official said on Friday.

"Gowda, Kharge, Gasti and Kadadi have been duly elected to fill the seats in the Upper House in place of Kupendra Reddy of JD-S, BK Hariprasad and Rajeev Gowda of the Congress, and Prabhakar Kore of the BJP, who are retiring on June 25 on the expiration of their term of office," returning officer M.K. Vishalakshi said in a statement here. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: How Voting Takes Place And Other Details About Biennial Polls of June 19.

Though the biennial elections were scheduled on June 19 in the event of a contest, the returning officer declared the results after the end of the last date of withdrawal of nomination, which was Friday, as there were no other candidates.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, 87, got elected to the Upper House with the support of the opposition Congress as his regional party has only 34 legislators, 10 short of the required 44 votes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
