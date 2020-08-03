Lucknow, August 3: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Monday to take stock of the arrangements being undertaken for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan. Speaking to reporters after his discussion with administration officials, the CM said their main focus is to prevent COVID-19 transmission through the event.

Adityanath said that all measures are put in place to prevent the entry of unauthorised and uninvited individuals at the programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present. While the sentiment of all Ram bhakts is respected, the ongoing pandemic has forced them to impose curbs, the Chief Minister said. Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Ram Temple, Sent to Quarantine After His Assistants Tests COVID-19 Positive.

"We've made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. Main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them," he said.

Update by ANI

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes stock of the temporary helipad at Saket University. The foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamTemple is scheduled on August 5. pic.twitter.com/Oe6LU5L9MC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2020

"To witness this historic moment, it's essential that we light earthen lamps at our homes on 4th and 5th August, religious leaders decorate temples, organise 'deepotsav' & 'akhand Ramayan Path' at temples, and remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for Ram Temple," Adityanath added.

A total of 175 invitations have been issued for the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan event that will be held on August 5. The five main guests at the event, who would be present on the dias, are PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and priest Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

